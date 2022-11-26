Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 136,229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

