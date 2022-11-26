Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $2.18 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $227.68 million and approximately $25.84 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.18 or 0.00013211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,213.12 or 0.07350631 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00077594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00061771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00024064 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,428,358 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

