Quant (QNT) One Day Volume Hits $44.88 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, Quant has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and $44.88 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $120.96 or 0.00734187 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.02 or 0.08345296 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00492740 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.56 or 0.29970797 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
