Rathbones Group Plc (RHM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

RHM stock opened at GBX 0.79 ($0.01) on Friday. Rathbones Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.20 million and a PE ratio of -71.36.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Rathbones Group

In related news, insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 50,000 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £33,500 ($39,612.16). In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($39,612.16). Also, insider Audrey McNair bought 28,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800.93 ($23,413.66).

About Rathbones Group

Featured Articles

