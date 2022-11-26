Raydium Market Capitalization Tops $34.00 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $34.00 million and $8.64 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,209,415 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

