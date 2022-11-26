Real Estate Credit Investments Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RECI opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.64) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.09. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 115.50 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.42 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Colleen McHugh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($16,672.58).

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.