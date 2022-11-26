Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.