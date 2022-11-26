Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.48. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,640,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.