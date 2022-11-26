Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $141,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $736.23 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $727.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $655.87.
In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $23,241,958. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
