Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Sells $29,590.00 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $29,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,066,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $837,631.25.

On Monday, August 29th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,800 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $106,596.00.

Regional Management Stock Up 0.9 %

Regional Management stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Regional Management by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Regional Management by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

