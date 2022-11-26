RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.33.

RNR stock opened at $186.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.84. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,054,000 after acquiring an additional 941,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,454,000 after buying an additional 447,540 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,382,000 after buying an additional 208,690 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

