Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.97.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNLSY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Renault from €28.00 ($28.57) to €32.00 ($32.65) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Renault from €34.00 ($34.69) to €36.00 ($36.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Renault Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $6.96 on Friday. Renault has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

