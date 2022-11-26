Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on QSR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.95.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.