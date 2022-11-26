Reviewing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.7% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and Akamai Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 12 27 0 2.69 Akamai Technologies 1 4 5 0 2.40

Earnings & Valuation

PayPal currently has a consensus target price of $125.02, indicating a potential upside of 56.12%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $112.93, indicating a potential upside of 22.06%. Given PayPal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PayPal is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

This table compares PayPal and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $25.37 billion 3.60 $4.17 billion $1.97 40.65 Akamai Technologies $3.46 billion 4.20 $651.64 million $3.12 29.65

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Akamai Technologies. Akamai Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 8.50% 16.85% 4.54% Akamai Technologies 14.12% 16.00% 8.47%

Risk & Volatility

PayPal has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PayPal beats Akamai Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies. PayPal Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.