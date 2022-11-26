Ribbon Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $73.81 million and $1.38 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

