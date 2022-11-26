Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $54,292.26 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,506.10 or 1.00003904 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00240100 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00307937 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $52,205.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

