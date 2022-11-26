Robert W. Baird Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $26.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.08.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

