Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 109,422 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 683.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 109,422 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,927,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,378. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

