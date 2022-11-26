Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.62. 1,661,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,425. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

