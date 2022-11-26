Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 126,084 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 588.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,084 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IXUS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,177. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79.

