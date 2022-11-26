Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 466,721 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $314,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in Tesla by 32.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 9,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Tesla by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 212,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $142,988,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Tesla by 38.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 6,466 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Tesla by 17.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,672,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,993,040. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.18 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.48 and its 200-day moving average is $248.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $577.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.43.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $1,127,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,946,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,119,001 shares of company stock worth $2,874,560,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

