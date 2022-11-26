Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUB. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,490,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 511.1% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,387,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 724.1% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.00. 393,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.98. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.45 and a 12-month high of $107.48.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

