Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF accounts for 1.0% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.93% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $10,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEZU. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HEZU traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. 28,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.90. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

