Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. 1,446,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,412. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.02.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,855,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

