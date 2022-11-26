Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 24,355 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $45.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 815,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,604. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
