Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 75,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.80. 1,423,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,739. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.