Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 864 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.91 on Friday, reaching $537.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,057. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $438.21 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $502.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $524.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.80.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.