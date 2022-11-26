Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Raised by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 3.0% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $149,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after acquiring an additional 245,342 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after acquiring an additional 209,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after acquiring an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $494.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

