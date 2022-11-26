Rosenblatt Securities Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $235.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.84. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 111.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 41.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $3,789,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

