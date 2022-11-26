Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,673 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,880,000 after buying an additional 49,326 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $115.94 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

