Round Dollar (RD) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Round Dollar has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for $13.64 or 0.00082290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $73,709.41 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

