Rune Price Hits $1.30 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Rune token can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00007837 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $25,578.94 and approximately $83.57 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.24366012 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

