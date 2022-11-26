Sachem Head Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,273,000. Smartsheet comprises about 1.3% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.59.
Smartsheet Stock Performance
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $188,731.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.