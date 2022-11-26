Sachem Head Capital Management LP Invests $111.97 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 493,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,972,000. FedEx comprises approximately 3.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of FedEx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $229,102,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $929,536,000 after acquiring an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.70. 445,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,250. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.