Sachem Head Capital Management LP Reduces Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,256,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 177,600 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 22.4% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned 2.45% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $745,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 472,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,228,000 after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,572,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,454,000 after buying an additional 133,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.69.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

