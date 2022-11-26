Safe Tops 1-Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Safe has a market capitalization of $185.49 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $8.90 or 0.00053899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00123239 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00232955 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00061749 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.8792171 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

