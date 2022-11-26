Safran (EPA:SAF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Safran SA (EPA:SAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €116.82 ($119.20) and last traded at €116.44 ($118.82). Approximately 548,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €116.38 ($118.76).

SAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Safran in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Safran in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($114.29) price target on Safran in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €105.54 and a 200 day moving average of €102.16.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

