Sanford C. Bernstein Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $200.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADI. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.95.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $167.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.19. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.20.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $6,898,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

