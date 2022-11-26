SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.07.
SAP Trading Up 0.7 %
SAP stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.