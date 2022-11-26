SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.07.

SAP stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SAP by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

