Sapphire Hits One Day Volume of $1,718.74 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $24.41 million and approximately $1,718.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,212.99 or 0.07343818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00033288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00078242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00061913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.