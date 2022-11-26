Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €337.40 ($344.29) and last traded at €337.10 ($343.98). Approximately 18,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €327.70 ($334.39).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €326.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €335.01.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.