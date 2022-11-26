Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 217.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.