Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Saul Centers from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
NYSE:BFS opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.13.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 217.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 25.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 968.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
