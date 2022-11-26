Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 76.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 274,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 119,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SLB opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

