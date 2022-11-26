Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $46.34.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

