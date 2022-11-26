Scotiabank Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBFGet Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.