Scotiabank Boosts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMCBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of HMCBF stock opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.