Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $69.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after buying an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

