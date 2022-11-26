Secret Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.46 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $15.46 million and $15,947.06 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00121050 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00232409 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00053168 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00061186 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00520406 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $7,318.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.