Seele-N Price Tops $0.0033 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Seele-N has a market cap of $77.49 million and $815,278.08 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00331132 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $778,673.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

