Seeyond Acquires 26,340 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,340 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,690,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE KMI opened at $18.63 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

