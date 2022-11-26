Seeyond Buys 3,729 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,664,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

