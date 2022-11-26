Seeyond Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Seeyond lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,839,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,010,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $39.86 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

